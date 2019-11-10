MFBTY make big return with rock-infused comeback single 'Dream Catcher'

MFBTY are back with a new single!

On November 10 KST, the hip-hop group dropped their latest single "Dream Catcher," their first release as a trio since the release of their 2015 album 'WondaLand.' The single playfully fuses rock and hip-hop, creating an exciting mood with a looping guitar riff hook.



The unique music video for the song is somewhat theatrical, having worked with director Han Sang Bum (IU, Suzy, Urban Zakapa) to put together dynamic visuals the match the powerful energy of the song. The video was made in collaboration with South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), as well as SM C&C to help promote Korea's fashion culture.



Check out the music video for "Dream Catcher" above!



