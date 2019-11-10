6

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

MFBTY make big return with rock-infused comeback single 'Dream Catcher'

AKP STAFF

MFBTY are back with a new single!

On November 10 KST, the hip-hop group dropped their latest single "Dream Catcher," their first release as a trio since the release of their 2015 album 'WondaLand.' The single playfully fuses rock and hip-hop, creating an exciting mood with a looping guitar riff hook.


The unique music video for the song is somewhat theatrical, having worked with director Han Sang Bum (IU, Suzy, Urban Zakapa) to put together dynamic visuals the match the powerful energy of the song. The video was made in collaboration with South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), as well as SM C&C to help promote Korea's fashion culture.

Check out the music video for "Dream Catcher" above!

  1. MFBTY
1 216 Share 86% Upvoted

0

Hermand1,989 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Tiger JK and Yoon Mi Rae are great couple while Bizzy is really good rapper. MFBTY always has catchy song.

Share
Interpol Red Notice issued for actress Yoon Ji-oh
18 hours ago   16   11,200

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND