Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon announce their new duo name

Former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin have announced their new duo name!

Up until now, the two former MYTEEN members have simply promoted as the duo Kim Kook Heon x Song Yoo Bin. But now, fans can begin calling them B.O.Y, or B.OF. YOU!





The duo name was selected after the boys received over 2,000 suggestions via their fans. The name symbolizes two phrases simultaneously - "Best of you" and "Both of you". B.O.Y's first official activity under their new name will be their year-end mini concert 'Dear, YOU', set to take place from December 24-25. Afterward, you can look forward to new music from B.O.Y early next year!

