10 songs to listen to for Taeyang and Daesung's discharge

On November 10, Big Bang’s Taeyang and Daesung were discharged at the Ground Operations Command in Yongin of Gyeonggi Province. To celebrate their discharge and eventual return to the K-Pop industry, check out 10 songs to listen to below!

1. Eyes, Nose, Lips - Taeyang

This song is a classic for any Taeyang fan. It peaked at number one on the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 chart and was awarded Song of the Year at both the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards and 29th Golden Disc Awards.

2. Baby Don’t Cry - Daesung

In Big Bang’s 4th EP “Tonight,” Daesung released a solo song, “Baby Don’t Cry.” He also released this song in Japanese as part of his first solo Japanese album, which ranked No. 2 on the Oricon Albums Chart.

3. Wedding Dress - Taeyang

“Wedding Dress” was released as the second single of Taeyang’s first studio album, “Solar.” With this song, Taeyang became the first Asian artist to reach the Top 3 in the American iTunes R&B/Soul chart.





4. Wings - Daesung

Daesung captured fans’ hearts with his solo “Wings” in Big Bang’s fifth mini-album “Alive.” The uplifting rock ballad was very positively received by K-Pop fans from all over the world.

5. Darling - Taeyang

“Darling” served as the title track for Taeyang’s third studio album “White Night.” The song was originally intended to be part of Big Bang’s MADE album but didn’t make it to the final cut because Taeyang wasn’t satisfied with its original production. However, he later returned to working on the song to produce the final version.

6. I Need a Girl - Taeyang

“I Need a Girl” Was released as the lead single for Taeyang’s album “Solar.” The catchy R&B song features a rap by G-Dragon, who co-wrote the song and also made an appearance in the music video.

7. Lies - Big Bang

“Lies” was one of Big Bang’s breakthrough songs. Even though they released their debut album, it wasn’t until “Lies” that they topped major Korean music charts and won Song of the Year.

8. Haru Haru - Big Bang

"Haru Haru" is another classic Big Bang song. The song quickly became one of Big Bang's most popular singles and one of South Korea's best-selling songs, selling over 5.4 million digital downloads in South Korea alone!





9. Bang Bang Bang - Big Bang

In 2015, Big Bang released their highly anticipated MADE album. In addition to ranking No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Chart, “Bang Bang Bang” won song of the Year at the 17th Mnet Asian Music Awards and was the best-performing single according to the Gaon Digital Chart.

10. Fantastic Baby - Big Bang

Last, but not least is “Fantastic Baby.” This song is iconic for all K-Pop fans and is even considered one of K-Pop’s biggest hits. The music video for “Fantastic Baby” was the first K-Pop video to surpass 200 and 300 million views on Youtube.