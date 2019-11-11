S.E.S's Shoo pushes back Japan debut schedules due to her health conditions

On November 11, Japanese music label Diamond Music stated via its official website, "[S.E.S member] Shoo's single release and live stages have been cancelled. Shoo was scheduled to perform live during her Japanese debut stage on November 25 before releasing her new single on November 27; however, we have decided to postpone all schedules due to her worsening health conditions."

Meanwhile, Shoo has been on hiatus from Korean promotions for the past year and 3 months after being convicted of illegal, habitual overseas gambling allegations. Earlier this month, Shoo garnered criticism from the public after announcing her return to promotions through her solo debut in Japan. Now, some are questioning if the postponement of her Japanese promotion plans are the result of the public's disapproval.



