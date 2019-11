VICTON's Byungchan has opened up his very own, personal Instagram!

The new Instagram account comes in celebration of Byungchan's 23rd birthday, which falls on November 12. In his first post, the idol shares adorable childhood photos with fans as he writes, "Birthday! Always stay with you (emoticons)."

Follow his brand new Instagram account below! Meanwhile, VICTON made a comeback earlier this month with their 5th mini album 'Nostalgia', including title track "Nostalgic Night".