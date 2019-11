S.E.S's Bada and Eugene showed off their long-lasting friendship at Gangneung International Film Festival (GIFF). On November 9 KST, Bada posted two selfies with Eugene at GIFF on her Instagram with a caption, "Congratulations to the premiere of GIFF".

Since the group's debut in 1997, these two beautiful ladies have been friends for over two decades and the relationship is still going strong.

