Kang Daniel tops idol ranking chart for a whopping 85 weeks in a row

Kang Daniel ranked 1st on the idol ranking chart for the 85th week in a row.





Kang Daniel topped the 'Idol Chart' with 97,508 votes, making him #1 for the 85th consecutive week. Right behind him at #2 was BTS' Jimin with 64,152 votes, V at 3rd with 46,330 votes, Jungkook at 4th with 19,573 votes, and Jin at 5th with 14,596 votes.



Lai Kuan Lin also made the list at 6th with 10,487 votes, Ha Sung Woon at 7th with 9,928 votes, trot star Song Ga In at 8th with 8,843 votes, AB6IX's Park Woo Jin at 9th with 7,276 votes, and NUEST's Minhyun at 10th with 4,415 votes.





Congratulations to Kang Daniel!

