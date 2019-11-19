Red Velvet's Wendy teases 'This is Your Day' for 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter'

Red Velvet's Wendy is teasing the track "This is Your Day" for 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter'.
In the clip below, Wendy reveals "This is Your Day" will be released as a collaboration with The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to benefit children in need this winter. As previously reported, BoA, J-Min, Super Junior's Siwon, Girls' Generation's Sunny, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Suho, Red Velvet's Wendy, and NCT's Doyoung will be singing the first 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter' track, "This is Your Day", which drops on November 20 KST.
Stay tuned for more from 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter'.
