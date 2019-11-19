8

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike collab shoes resell for over $8K

AKP STAFF

G-Dragon's 'PEACEMINUSONE' and Nike collaboration shoes have resold for 10 million Won ($8,570.90 USD).

Earlier this month, G-Dragon and Nike released limited edition 'Air Force 1 Para-Noise' collaboration sneakers. On release, the sneakers were sold at 219,000 Won ($187.74 USD), but collectors and sneaker-heads bought the 818 pairs, which were only available to winners of the 'Shock Draw' raffle. It's reported a huge crowd lined up at the Nike Store in Hongdae, Soul just to enter the raffle and get a chance to buy a pair of 'Air Force 1 Para-Noise' sneakers.

The sneakers are now being resold at around 10 million Won ($8,570.90 USD), but they'll be available to buy globally on November 23.

  1. G-Dragon
3 2,712 Share 89% Upvoted

1

krell-1,658 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

In a way , this is somewhat SAD ... These same SHOES could have been *auctioned* by G-DRAGON *directly* ... G-D could have auctioned 25 pairs to start ... even via EBAY Auction ... And *see* what you might get for them ... This *same* issue has come up with regard to CONCERT TICKETS (All Pop Music Groups) ... Where the TICKETS get RESOLD by SCALPERS who 'cash in' on the TICKETS (make BIG PROFIT via RESALE) ... Quite a few Pop Music Groups now like 'set aside' TICKETS for members of their FAN CLUBS ... Because they do NOT care to be 'subsidizing' SCALPERS ... Which is exactly what is happening here with regard to these G-D Shoes ... But , this is surely an *impressive* testimony to the massive popularity of G-D and BIGBANG Group ... Based on this , one would GUESS there is NO PROBLEM for BIGB4NG Group to easily SELL OUT multiple DOME CONCERTS in JAPAN ... And maybe in S.KOREA too.

Share

1

landfairy621 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Wow

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Sae Ron
Kim Sae Ron leaving YG Entertainment
10 hours ago   17   42,386

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND