G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike collab shoes resell for over $8K

G-Dragon's 'PEACEMINUSONE' and Nike collaboration shoes have resold for 10 million Won ($8,570.90 USD).



Earlier this month, G-Dragon and Nike released limited edition 'Air Force 1 Para-Noise' collaboration sneakers. On release, the sneakers were sold at 219,000 Won ($187.74 USD), but collectors and sneaker-heads bought the 818 pairs, which were only available to winners of the 'Shock Draw' raffle. It's reported a huge crowd lined up at the Nike Store in Hongdae, Soul just to enter the raffle and get a chance to buy a pair of 'Air Force 1 Para-Noise' sneakers.



The sneakers are now being resold at around 10 million Won ($8,570.90 USD), but they'll be available to buy globally on November 23.

