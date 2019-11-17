BoA, Siwon, Suho, Wendy, Sunny, Doyoung, Taemin, and J-Min to collaborate for the first 'Station X' song

SM Station will be launching their 'STATION X' project with 'STATION X 4 LOVEs for Winter'.

The first song in the project is "This Is Your Day (for every child, UNICEF)", sung by BoA, J-Min, Super Junior's Siwon, Girls' Generation's Sunny, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Suho, Red Velvet's Wendy, and NCT's Doyoung.

The song is a collaboration with UNICEF and will be released on World Children's Day - November 20th. The song is pop ballad with a dynamic chord, and the idea came from Super Junior's Siwon, who is one of the ambassadors of UNICEF.

After 'This Is Your Day', there will be 3 more winter songs - "White Winter", "Coming Home", and "Forever", so stay tuned for all of them.