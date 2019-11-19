AWEEK make mirror transformation in 'Breathe' MV

AWEEK have dropped their music video for "Breathe".



In the MV, AWEEK make mirror transformations as they run through a digital dimension. "Breathe" is the title song of the rookie group's 'The Birth of Seven' album, and it's only their second release since their debut digital single "The More I See".



Check out AWEEK's "Breathe" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.