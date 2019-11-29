VIXX's Hyuk announces his 1st solo concert since debut

VIXX's Hyuk will be greeting fans with his first ever solo concert since debut, this December 29!

Titled '2019 Hyuk Live Today', the concert is set to take place on December 29 at 3 PM KST and at 7 PM KST, for a two shows on the same day at the MUV Hall in Hongdae, Seoul. During the concert, Hyuk will be delivering serene performances of his various solo singles released over the past year.

This will mark Hyuk's first ever, full-length solo stage since his debut as a member of VIXX in 2012. Tickets for '2019 Hyuk Live Today' go on sale on December 3 for fanclub members, and on December 5 for the general public.