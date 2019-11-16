7

Rapper Swings and model Lim Bo Ra to start a coffee shop

Rapper Swings and model Lim Bo Ra have announced that they will be starting a coffee shop. 

The couple started dating in 2017 and has now opened a cafe together in Seoul. On November 15, Lim Bo Ra announced on her Instagram that they have opened a cafe, which they have been working together for almost 6 months. 

In a caption, she wrote, "Since I was a little child I have been collecting photos of cafes, dreaming of opening my own one day. They are not on-trend as they are pictures from way back but I kept those feelings and now I have finally opened a cafe with my boyfriend. We have drastically different tastes but we worked really hard for almost half a year to come up with the one that satisfies both of us. I appreciate the team that put together this project with me the most. (cafe's name and location) Come by if you have time <3" 


