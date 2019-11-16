NCT 127's reaction to NCT Dream revealing their abs has fans laughing

NCT Dream held its 1st solo concert since debut, titled 'The Dream Show' on November 16 and during the concert, Jeno and Jaemin revealed their chiseled abs. On the same day, fans at the '2019 V Live Awards V - Heartbeat' told NCT 127's Doyoung and Johnny about this and their interactions are making fans bust out laughing.



In a video clip below, fans go first "Today Jeno ripped his shirt. Did you hear this? Jeno really took off his shirt!" Johnny stands up clapping and laughing while Doyoung's lips read, "Wow, really? That's crazy."

이제노 상의 탈의 소식을 들은 김도영 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ



🐰 : 어떡해 ... pic.twitter.com/yRcwDI1igX — 가오리 (@gaoleejeno) November 16, 2019

Also, take a look at Jeno's clip that made everyone go oh my god below!