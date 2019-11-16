NU'EST holds fan meeting with all 5 members present for the first time in 3 years

The 5-member group NU'EST holds the fan meeting for the first time in 3 years. On November 16, the second day of a three-day event 'L.O.Λ.E PAGE' took place at Olympic Park KSPO Dome. From November 15 to November 17, about 26,000 fans will meet the group at the event.

The fan meeting took its theme from a fairy tale 'The Elves and the Shoemaker'. The group performed various songs starting with 'BASS' and followed by 'BET BET'. Other songs including the latest release 'LOVE ME' was also performed, along with various games with the fans.

Check out pictures from the event below!





