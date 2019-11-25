Crush postpones album release to next week; P NATION expresses condolences over Goo Hara's passing

Crush will be delaying his comeback out of respect for Goo Hara.



On November 25 KST, his agency P NATION released a statement to the press, writing that Crush's second full-length album, which was set for release on November 28, would be rescheduled for December 5.





"We express our deep condolences regarding the sad news that has spread throughout the Korean music industry, as well as pray for the memory of the deceased," the statement ended.



Meanwhile, CIX, Sungmin, C9 Girlz, and several other artists are adjusting their schedules amid the news of Goo Hara's sudden passing.