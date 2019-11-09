9

3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Korean soldiers vote on their favorite female idol group members

Korean soldiers currently serving in the military as a part of their mandatory service duties have cast their votes for their favorite female idols!

The popularity vote occurs every few years, and an updated, 2019 version of the rankings was released recently in light of the '2019 Gyeryong World Military Culture Festival'. Check out the results below!

10. TWICE's Momo

9. IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

8. TWICE's Nayeon

7. BLACKPINK's Jennie

6. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

5. Red Velvet's Joy

4. Red Velvet's Seulgi

3. Red Velvet's Irene

2. TWICE's Tzuyu

1. TWICE's Sana

Did your favorites make the list?

1

Aaron2567304 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Red Velvet members smashing it!!!! Who can resist their looks.

BetterToBeHeld807 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Tzuyu has beautiful eyes.

i wonder if they also voted for favourite male idols? It would be interesting to see what they thought.

