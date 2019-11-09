Korean soldiers vote on their favorite female idol group members

Korean soldiers currently serving in the military as a part of their mandatory service duties have cast their votes for their favorite female idols!



The popularity vote occurs every few years, and an updated, 2019 version of the rankings was released recently in light of the '2019 Gyeryong World Military Culture Festival'. Check out the results below!

10. TWICE's Momo

9. IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

8. TWICE's Nayeon

7. BLACKPINK's Jennie

6. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

5. Red Velvet's Joy

4. Red Velvet's Seulgi

3. Red Velvet's Irene

2. TWICE's Tzuyu

1. TWICE's Sana

Did your favorites make the list?