Oh My Girl to take their first extended break since their debut



The members of Oh My Girl will be taking their first extended vacation since their debut. The girls expressed their excitement, stating: "It's our first long vacation after debut. We talked about our plans for family trips, mountain climbing, and bakery tours around the country."

Oh My Girl has had a busy year this year. After debuting as the title track of the first album released in May titled 'Fifth Season', they spent their time creating performances for the Mnet girl group contest program 'Queendom'.

The group stated: "We are thankful for the 5th year of our debut. We've laid the foundation for a long run through 'Queendom'. I believe we can do music for a long time."

Have a wonderful vacation Oh My Girl!