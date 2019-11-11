HyunA gifts fans with expensive cosmetics and gift certificates





HyunA, who recently released her comeback song "Flower Shower," treated her fans who came to watch her November 10 Inkigiyao music broadcast with a special tribute of expensive cosmetics and coffee gift certificates.

A HyunA fan posted a video on social media and it caught people's attention. In the video, a fan was concerned about the gifts being too expensive, and HyunA quickly reassured them that was not the case.

HyunA accompanied by her dog, cooly replied, "Nope, I have lots of money now. If I'm not earning as much in the future, I won't be able to do this for you guys. If I have money, I want to. In the future, I won't be able to. In the future, I won't even be able to buy you guys soup."





역조공 무리하는거 아니냐는 말에 "아니~~ 내가 많이 버니까~~ 내가 많이 못벌면 나중에도 못해주니까~~ 벌때 해주구~ 나중엔 없어 나중엔 국물도 없어" 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aLTwV1BpYx — 현아팬 타벅 (@TB920606) November 10, 2019



