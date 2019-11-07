Netizens take issue with BTS's Jungkook posting on social media after breaking traffic laws and causing accident

Some netizens are taking issue with BTS's Jungkook posting on social media after breaking traffic laws and causing an accident.



This past week, Big Hit Entertainment revealed Jungkook had been the cause of a small car accident, and he and the victim have already settled on an agreement. According to the Yongsan Police, Jungkook was driving his car in the Hannam-dong area of Seoul last month when he made a traffic light violation and collided with a taxi. As previously reported, neither Jungkook or the driver were badly hurt though they were both reportedly bruised.



However, netizens have now noticed social media posts from Jungkook on the same day of the accident, which media outlets are reporting to be October 31 at 4AM KST. One post on a community site under the title "Jungkook posted a game video on social media on the day of his car accident" and shared the image below from BTS's Twitter of "JK" playing the PC game Overwatch.



Netizens commented, "Is he acting like nothing's wrong after breaking the law, crashing into another person's car, and hurting them," "I got goosebumps because of the way he posted video game footage like nothing happened," "Is posting a game video his way of reflecting," and more.

