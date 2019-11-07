Sunmi is dazzling in gold in 'High Cut' pictorial

Sunmi is dazzling in gold in her pictorial for 'High Cut'.



Sunmi featured as a model in the newest issue of 'High Cut' magazine, and as you can see below, she took on dramatic yet natural concepts against a sparkling, gold backdrop.



She also sat down in an interview and discussed her secret to consistently topping music charts. Sunmi revealed, "I always try not to be too far from the public. No matter how much I like something, I always compromise if it's too difficult. For example, if the look is too difficult to take, I go more simple with the song's melody. An artist's color is of course important, but I want to hold onto my color and be appealing to a wide audience."



The singer talked about transitioning into producing as well, saying "It hasn't been long since I started producing, and I'm in the process of consistently studying that aspect. I think I have to know myself very well."



Take a look at Sunmi's pictorial for 'High Cut' below!