Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Hit reveals Jungkook had admitted to breaking traffic law + came to agreement with victim

Big Hit Entertainmnet confirmed that Jungkook had indeed violated a traffic law.

The label said, "Currently, the police have not finished their proceedings on the matter, so we cannot reveal the details. However, last week, Jungkook made a mistake and did cause an accident with another car. Neither the victim nor Jungkook was injured badly. After the accident, Jungkook admitted that he violated the law, and followed the procedure diligently. He came to an amicable agreement with the victim. We apologize once again to the victim, and also apologize for worrying the fans."

Thank goodness it wasn't anything major!

cupidkyumi649 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Glad it was a minor accident and no one was badly injured. Stay safe on the roads!

Loyalty15 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Everyone is okay, not a major accident. Case closed, go home.

