Netizens are abuzz about a beauty YouTuber they believe is Red Velvet's Irene's doppelganger.

Beauty Youtuber Crystal Kim has been drawing a lot of attention for her similar looks.

Netizens have been commenting on her beauty and the similarities between her and Irene, stating:

"Wow they look like they could be twins."

"There expressions are really similar."

"She's so cute and pretty and looks like Irene."

What do you think? Check Crystal's Youtube channel here to see more.