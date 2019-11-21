IZ's Jihoo reveals concept photo for special single release 'Memento'

Rookie band IZ's Jihoo is the first member of the band to reveal his individual teaser pictures for the group's upcoming special single titled "Memento".

Jihoo is seen looking sentimental and emotional as he gazes into the camera while sporting an all beige outfit that brings about winter vibes. The group's special single is designed to be a gift to fans rather than an official comeback and will be an emotional rock song that is bound to tug on fans' heartstrings.

The single is set to drop on November 29th so stay tuned for more updates!