NCT's Johnny to join cast of SBS soccer variety 'Everyone Cha Cha Cha'

NCT's Johnny, comedian Park Gyu Sun, and actor Shin Yeon Suk will be appearing as the newest members of SBS Plus's ongoing variety program, 'Everybody Cha Cha Cha'!

After losing pitifully 1:32 last week in a soccer match, the members of 'Everybody Cha Cha Cha's celebrity soccer team will be turning to their new members to bring them to a new level. NCT member Johnny was selected due to his experience playing volleyball during his school days, while comedian Park Gyu Sun is well-known for his goalkeeping skills. Actor Shim Yeon Suk, also, made the other cast members gape in awe when he showcased his honed soccer skills.





You can catch this week's episode of SBS Plus's 'Everybody Cha Cha Cha' on November 19 at 10PM KST!

