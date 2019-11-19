Former Busters member Minji's mother allegedly expresses discontentment toward the group's company online

Some time after girl group Busters announced member Minji's departure from the team, a user allegedly identified as Minji's mother spoke up via Twitter on November 19.

The post wrote, "This is Minji's mother. First, I want to apologize to fans, for delivering unfortunately news. However, I want to express my pity regarding the agency's recent announcements. Shall we upload some posts of restitution? President Kim Yi Joon of Marbling. Can you handle it?"

Meanwhile back on November 18, Busters's agency Marbling Entertainment revealed that Minji's family was discontent with her promotions. Unhappy with the distribution of roles within Busters, Minji's family allegedly asked the agency to remove her from the team.