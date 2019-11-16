'Produce 101' season 2 contestant Lee In Soo deletes tweet about vote rigging allegation after being attacked online

Former trainee of Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 tweeted about his thoughts on the vote-rigging allegation, but he soon had to delete his tweet because of cyberbullies.





Lee In Soo, as a contestant in the show in the midst of the vote-rigging controversy, tweeted,

"-.So that was it, I really worked hard without knowing any better. All my sweats and efforts put in for preparation...I don't mean to blame someone else. I'm just a little bit sad. #Produce101 #ProduceSeason2 #(Korean acronym for not saying anything is really saying a lot)"



However, his tweet had a lot of replies belittling and personally attacking him.

These tweets were saying things such as:

"Wow, your rank was..."

"I'm sorry, but who is he?"

"This is none of your business. You wouldn't have made it even without Jun-Young rigging the votes."

"You weren't shortchanged. You were eliminated simply because you weren't good enough."

"Don't try to justify your own failure by blaming the system. That's low."





The said tweet was deleted shortly after.