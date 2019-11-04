WayV to release their first English single 'Love Talk'

According to SM Entertainment, WayV will be dropping their first ever English single for their global fans on November 5 at 6 PM KST!



WayV's first English single "Love Talk" is an English version of the same track from their 2nd mini album, 'Take Over The Moon'. The romantic track expresses feelings of affection which surpass the barriers of language.

In addition to the release of "Love Talk" worldwide via music streaming platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Melon, and more, WayV will also be greeting fans with the full MV for the English version of "Love Talk" also on November 5 at 6 PM KST. Then, on the same day at 6 PM KST, the boys are scheduled to perform their latest comeback title track "Moonwalk" on SBS MTV's 'The Show'.



Can't wait!