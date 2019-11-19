Ma Dong Suk is ready to slap some sense into rebellious youths with his new bob haircut in new comedy film 'Ignition'

Upcoming new comedy film 'Ignition', produced by the masterminds behind films 'Veteran' and 'Exit', has released a new set of character posters for actor Ma Dong Suk's hilarious transformation!

As you can see in his two character posters above, Ma Dong Suk will be taking on a stylish new bob haircut for his role as Geo Suk - a strange restaurant chef with a quirky fashion sense. 'Ignition', based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, tells the story of two rebellious, troublesome 18-year old teens Taek Il and Sang Pil, played by Park Jung Min and Jung Hae In. As soon as Taek Il and Sang Pil hit age 18, they dive fist first into the real world and try to live their most reckless lives, until they meet the odd restaurant chef Geo Suk. Actress Yeom Jung Ah also joins the crew as Taek Il's tough and bossy mother.

You can check out the chemistry between these four hot stars in 'Ignition's first teaser, below! The film is set to premiere in Korea some time this December. What do you think of Ma Dong Suk's new bob cut?