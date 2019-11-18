20

Posted by beansss

Kim Sae Ron reportedly leaving YG Entertainment

According to reports on November 19, actress Kim Sae Ron will not be renewing her contract with YG Entertainment after 3 years of working with the agency.

One industry insiders told media outlets, "Kim Sae Ron's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, which she signed in November of 2016, has come to an end. She has decided not to renew." 

Kim Sae Ron is currently in the midst of filming for her upcoming TV Chosun drama, and will continue to be managed by YG Entertainment until the end of this production. Once filming ends, she plans on seeking out a new agency. 

GWYLLION177 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Smart choice.

Nova_REMIX713 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

I honestly forgot she was under YGE. Good for her that she left!~

