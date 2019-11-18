EXO to hold offline events 'EXO the Stage' and 'EXO the Place' to commemorate 6th album comeback

EXO will be launching two unique offline event promotions on the release date of their 6th full album 'Obsession'!





This coming November 27, in light of EXO's 'Obsession' album release set for 6 PM KST, EXO will be launching 'EXO the Stage' and 'EXO the Place'. First, 'EXO the Stage' will be be a special screening of EXO performing their comeback title track "Obsession", as well as various other performances, behind-the-scenes contents, and more. The screening will take place on November 29 at the Bit Maru Broadcast Center in Ilsan.

Next, 'EXO the Place' will be a special, pop-up space set up in Itaewon, decorated portions from EXO's "Obsession" MV set, outfits and accessories, jacket photos, digital media, etc. The pop-up space will open December 9. Fans can find out more about 'EXO the Stage' and 'EXO the Place' and access updates regarding the events, via the group's official website.

Stay tuned for the release of EXO's 6th full album 'Obsession', on November 27 at 6 PM KST!

