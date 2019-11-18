Kangnam's father-in-law wants Kangnam to have three children?

On the November 18 broadcast of 'You Are My Destiny', Kangnam had a chance to bond with his father-in-law. The conversation was very awkward to the point where Kangnam stated in the interview section show that "it was harder than any variety program" he had ever been in.

Kangnam then was astounded when his father in law stated: "Have three kids. If you only have one, they'll be lonely." Kangnam then went on to state: "Two daughters and one son sounds great" in which the father-in-law responded jokingly, "Sons are useless. Daughters are great."

