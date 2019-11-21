Kang Ji Hwan sheds tears and states he wanted to be a great dad in the future as he faces 3 years of prison

On November 21, the prosecution suggested three years of prison time, five years of sexual assault rehabilitation, and a job restriction order on Kang Ji Hwan over his sexual assault and rape charges.

Kang Ji Hwan admitted that he sexually assaulted his two co-workers after drinking with them in his home back in July. The witnesses have chosen not to reveal their identities due to privacy issues.

On the day of the hearing held at Suwon District Court, Kang Ji Hwan stated in his final plea stating, "I could not speak when I heard the charges from the judge... It took me 20 years to get there and receive love from many people. I wanted to be the main character in my works, and I wanted to say thank you to those who gave me awards. I wanted to build a pretty family and be the coolest dad in the world. I thought I could achieve all in my life."

Kang continued stating, "But I ruined everything myself. I was so resentful of my unbelievable reality. The fact that my big mistake hurt many people was painful and hard. If I had a moment to go back to that day, I'd tell myself to put down that drink. I can't make any excuses. I'm so upset and I can't forgive myself. I regret it, I regret it again. "

He stated that he did not remember immediately after the arrest, but admitted to the charges after his arrest on July 25th. Kang Ji Hwan's sentencing will be held at 10 am on December 5.