Kang Daniel to make 1st music show appearance since solo debut through televised end-of-year music festivals

Kang Daniel will be participating in a number of end-of-year specials this December!



On November 4 KST, it was reported the idol is currently finalizing schedule details regarding his participation in a number of broadcasted end-of-year music festivals.





"We are still in the middle of coordinating his schedule, but it is true that he will be making an appearance. Of course, we cannot say that he is confirmed to be participating in every single one," his agency KONNECT Entertainment carefully stated.





Due to his legal dispute with former agency LM Entertainment, Kang Daniel previously could not make televised appearances. As this included music programs, he was unable to fully promote his debut solo album 'Color On Me,' which was released this past July.





Stay tuned for more news about Kang Daniel's December schedule!