'Goblin' co-star Gong Yoo to be Lee Dong Wook's first guest on upcoming talk show

Gong Yoo will be the first guest on Lee Dong Wook's SBS talk show, 'I Want To Talk'!

On November 4 KST, one media outlet reported that Gong Yoo joined Lee Dong Wook in Jeju, where they taped the first episode together.

In response, Lee Dong Wook's agency King Kong confirmed that Gong Yoo would be the show's first guest.

Meanwhile, the two actors famously appeared as the two main male roles in the 2017 tvN drama 'Goblin,' making their reunion on Lee Dong Wook's talk show all the more anticipatory.

The first episode of 'I Want To Talk' will air on December 4 KST.