J-Hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup' becomes his 2nd solo MV to surpass 100 million YouTube views

The music video for J-Hope's Becky G collaboration single "Chicken Noodle Soup" has officially surpassed 100 million YouTube views!

"Chicken Noodle Soup," which was released back in September, hit the 100 million mark at approximately 4:03 PM on November 4 KST.



The music video is the second of the BTS member's solo music videos to reach the milestone, with the first being the video for "Daydream," the title track off his March 2018 mixtape 'Hope World.'



Congratulations to J-Hope on this achievement!