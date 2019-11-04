26

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

J-Hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup' becomes his 2nd solo MV to surpass 100 million YouTube views

The music video for J-Hope's Becky G collaboration single "Chicken Noodle Soup" has officially surpassed 100 million YouTube views!

"Chicken Noodle Soup," which was released back in September, hit the 100 million mark at approximately 4:03 PM on November 4 KST.

The music video is the second of the BTS member's solo music videos to reach the milestone, with the first being the video for "Daydream," the title track off his March 2018 mixtape 'Hope World.'

Congratulations to J-Hope on this achievement!

lynne001146 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

Congrats HOBI !!!! 💜💜💜💜🥺🥺🥺Well deserved

1

NarshHobi120 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

It took more than a year for Daydream to reach 100M views but only a little over a month for Chicken Noodle soup to reach the same number. And Daydream is not that old, just from 2018. That glow up... I can't be more proud of Hobi 🥺💜💐

