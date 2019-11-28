Jun Ji Hyun reportedly joining cast of 'Netflix' series 'Kingdom' seasons 2 & 3

According to reports on November 28, actress Jun Ji Hyun will be joining the cast of the ongoing 'Netflix' original Korean drama series, 'Kingdom', for seasons 2 and 3!

Filming for 'Kingdom' season 2 began this past summer, and it's reported that the drama's staff as well as 'Netflix Korea' carried out negotiations to bring Jun Ji Hyun on board very secretively. Reportedly, Jun Ji Hyun will play a critical role toward the end of 'Kingdom' season 2, before continuing onto season 3 as an important lead character.

'Kingdom' previously garnered attention as the first ever 'Netflix' original K-drama, attracting fans worldwide after its release. Written by scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee of 'Sign', 'Signal', and more and directed by Kim Sung Hoon of 'A Hard Day' and 'Tunnel', the series tells the fictional story of a crown prince of the Joseon era whose kingdom is faced with a plague, turning citizens into the undead. It stars Joo Ji Hoon, Bae Doo Na, Ryu Seung Ryong, Heo Jun Ho, etc.



This will mark Jun Ji Hyun's official return to acting after approximately 4 years, as well as her first production since giving birth to her second son in January of 2018. Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to the season 2 premiere of 'Kingdom' in March of 2020.

