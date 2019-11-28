K-Pop fans are having fun making 'Do you wanna go see 'Frozen'?' memes in light of 'Frozen 2's premiere

A fun new meme series is trending among K-Pop fans lately, in light of the long-awaited premiere of 'Frozen 2' in theaters!

The meme series consists of fans' favorite idols asking, "Do you wanna go see 'Frozen' with me?" and "Do you wanna go see 'Frozen 2' with me?" The interesting part is that because the original 'Frozen' movie was released 5 years ago, fans are using the analogy to compare their idols' images from 5 years ago, to now!

Check out the "Do you wanna go see 'Frozen' with me?" series below! (Left: "Do you wanna go see 'Frozen' with me?" Right: "Do you wanna go see 'Frozen 2' with me?")

NCT's Jaemin:

IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young:

Golden Child's Bomin:

X1's Kang Min Hee:

Kim Hye Yoon:

NCT's Haechan:

(Left: "Let's go see 'Frozen'." Right: "Let's go see 'Frozen 2'.")

Seventeen's DK:

SF9's Chani:

Park Ji Hoon:

Goo Jung Mo:

DAY6's Wonpil:

Anyone want to make one of their own, with your favorite idol?