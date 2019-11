Horan appeared on MBN's 'We Can Love Again' where she spoke openly about her divorce.

She appeared on the November 13 broadcast of the show where she explained, "Before I got married, I made it clear that I have no plans to have children. We both agreed and I married my ex-husband."

It appears that this issue later became an issue of contention between the two, which eventually led to their divorce.

We hope Horan finds love again one day!