Dawn reveals that he kisses HyunA and engages in skinship in front of his parents

Dawn has admitted to loving skinship with HyunA so much that he even does it in front of his parents!

The singer appeared in on the November 13th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he made trending headlines with his outpouring of love for the popular starlet.

He stated: “I really like skinship. I met with HyunA when my parents came to my house. We hold hands and hug in front of my parents."

When asked by MC Yoo Se Yoon if they kiss, Dawn admitted that he kissed HyunA's cheek in front of his parents' but that she didn't like it. He stated that there is "no end to their skinship".







