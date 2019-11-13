3

Dawn reveals that he kisses HyunA and engages in skinship in front of his parents

Dawn has admitted to loving skinship with HyunA so much that he even does it in front of his parents!

The singer appeared in on the November 13th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he made trending headlines with his outpouring of love for the popular starlet.

He stated: “I really like skinship. I met with HyunA when my parents came to my house. We hold hands and hug in front of my parents."

When asked by MC Yoo Se Yoon if they kiss, Dawn admitted that he kissed HyunA's cheek in front of his parents' but that she didn't like it. He stated that there is "no end to their skinship".



crystalwildfire103 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Dang by the headline you'd think he was making out with her in front of her parents instead of holding her hand, giving a hug or a kiss on the cheek... I swear headline writers .. smdh ….

0

rmaera92 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

This title is a exaggeration... here I thought they were making out in front of the parents

