Fans demand that Mnet release the raw data for 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' so they can know the true final ranking

Fans are calling for Mnet to release the raw data for 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' so they can know the true final ranking.

Many die-hard fans are enraged after recent reports revealed that the rankings of the show had been completely manipulated before public voting started by main PD Ahn. It was further reported that he started manipulating voter results for both seasons 3 and 4 of the show, resulting in a complicated situation for groups such as IZ*ONE and X1.

Fans have been taking to online community forum boards to demand the reveal of the raw data, stating:

"Release the results you b******s."

"This is something we need to know. I'm angry that they haven't revealed the data yet."

"They need to do it for the unfairly eliminated trainees. What scum."

"Release it so we can know the real final ranking."



"This entire situation is b***s****. Release the raw data."





What do you think will happen?

