(G)I-DLE, TWICE, and MAMAMOO top girl group brand value rankings for November

(G)I-DLE has topped the brand value ranking between girl group members in November.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, (G)I-DLE was at the top of the November data, followed by TWICE and MAMAMOO. 78,726,989 pieces of data were examined from October 10th and November 9th.





The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, Oh My Girl, Lovelyz, AOA, f(x), A Pink, Ladies Code, ITZY, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, April, Brown Eyed Girls, GFriend, Momoland, GWSN, T-ara, Girl's Day, IZ*ONE, LOONA, CLC, fromis_9, LABOUM, Weki Meki, EXID, and Stellar.

Congratulations to everyone.