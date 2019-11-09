5

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE, TWICE, and MAMAMOO top girl group brand value rankings for November

AKP STAFF

(G)I-DLE has topped the brand value ranking between girl group members in November.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, (G)I-DLE was at the top of the November data, followed by TWICE and MAMAMOO. 78,726,989 pieces of data were examined from October 10th and November 9th.

The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, BLACKPINKRed VelvetGirls' GenerationOh My GirlLovelyzAOAf(x)A PinkLadies CodeITZYCosmic GirlsDream CatcherAprilBrown Eyed GirlsGFriendMomolandGWSNT-araGirl's DayIZ*ONELOONACLCfromis_9LABOUMWeki MekiEXID, and Stellar.

Congratulations to everyone.

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. MAMAMOO
  3. TWICE
4 1,718 Share 71% Upvoted

0

thealigirl82,169 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

all the Queendom groups are in the Top 10

Share

0

Daebaky0 pt 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

surprised how IZ*ONE still on the list lmao

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND