Taeyang answered questions about Big Bang's future.

He and Daesung were discharged from the Gyeonggi-do Yongin's Ground Operation Headquarters earlier today. When asked about Big Bang, Taeyang said, "We need a lot of wisdom. We're going to think hard about it and come to a decision between just ourselves. We want to come back well and show a side of us that we couldn't while we were in the army."



Stay tuned for more on Big Bang's possible comeback.