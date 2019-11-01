Former idol turned streamer accused of 1 billion Won 'romance scam'

A former idol-turned-streamer has been accused of a 1 billion Won "romance scam."



On November 1, an anonymous netizen alleged a female BJ (broadcast jockey), who was formerly an idol, had scammed him of 1 billion Won ($856,539 USD) by pretending to be in a romantic relationship with him. The netizen wrote, "I used 1 billion Won on a female BJ and was the victim of a romance scam."



He continued, "I'm writing this, so there's not another victim like me. We exchanged a lot of KakaoTalk messages, and what I've shared is only a portion of that," and shared screenshots of their message exchange. The netizen continued, "For 1 year, how could she give someone she doesn't think of as a man her personal phone number, not the phone number she uses for streams, her personal address, let him go past the apartment gate in front of her door, send a photo of her legs when she wakes up, say that we should live together 3 years from now, and introduce me to her mother."



He further revealed he sent 700 million Won ($599,782.82 USD) worth of "balloons" (virtual currency on the Afreeca streaming platform) to the BJ and spent 300 million Won ($257,049.78 USD) more on gifts like necklaces, shoes, bags, and moving expenses. The netizen explained, "The amount isn't important because it's something I did because I wanted to. I don't even want to get a refund on the 'balloons.' However, I don't want there to be another victim of A's irresponsibility when it comes to a person's emotions."



The netizen also stated that when he confronted the female BJ a few days ago, she responded that she never asked him to spend money on "balloons" for her. He then concluded he was shocked and hurt by what transpired, and he's thinking of taking legal action against her.



Take a look at the text messages below. What are your thoughts on the situation?

Yellow: Should I buy you clothes?

White: Yes, some pants...

---

White: I'm going to dye my hair. What color should I choose? Kekeke.

I'm deciding between choco brown and blue black ^_^

---

[Image of legs]

White: I just woke up

---

Yellow: Come on the airplane Friday morning.

White: Kekeke. Just one day? Let's go to Gapyung and have fun.

---

Yellow: My mind and heart are different. It's complicated. You die, and I die.

White: Have you gotten sick of me...? Sob sob. Let's die together.

Kekeke. Let's not die together!!! We're a needle and thread.

It's a far ways off.

---

[Text too blurry to decipher]

---

Yellow: Why aren't you sending me KaKaoTalk messages?

White: I was busy...

---

Yellow: Keke. Your mother is beautiful. xxx got more handsome, and their eyes got bigger too.

White: Kekeke. They lost a lot of weight.

