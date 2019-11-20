Former After School member Kaeun to kick off her acting career in upcoming web drama, airing next year

Former After School member and former 'Produce 48' contestant Kaeun will be kicking off her acting career soon, after being cast as the female lead of a new web drama airing next year!



Kaeun has been cast in the role of Lee Ri Ah in a web drama titled 'Another Peaceful Day in Secondhand 'Country'' (literal translation). The romantic comedy revolves around individuals who buy and sell goods on an online secondhand sales/exchange platform. Kaeun's character Lee Ri Ah is a popular beauty surrounded by men, but she isn't quite interesting in serious dating.

Back in July of this year, Kaeun left her debut label Pledis Entertainment to seek new opportunities under a new agency, High Entertainment. Look forward to Kaeun's web drama 'Another Peaceful Day in Secondhand 'Country'', airing in 2020!