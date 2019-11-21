SF9's Chani reveals he only owns 4 pairs of pants, but owns 'a lot' (a.k.a 6-7 pieces) of tops on 'Sisters' Salon'

On this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Sisters' Salon', SF9 members Dawon and Chani appeared as guests, hoping to transform some of Chani's fashion and style habits!

Dawon, who came to tattle on some of Chani's apathetic fashion choices, spilled, "I want to throw away the slippers that Chani always wears. Whether we're going to the airport or to our schedules, he's always in those slippers. I would think, 'Do I need to throw one of the slippers out while he's not looking'..."

Chani, on the other hand, explained that he has never been particularly interested in fashion in his life, and that his mother mostly bought his clothes for him until recently. "When I was younger, my mother bought me my clothes, but now that she asked me to do it myself, I end up buying less clothes. I buy clothes about 1 or 2 times a year."

The 'Sisters' Salon' MCs then went on to inquire how many clothes Chani actually owned, to which Chani replied, "I own about 4 pairs of pants, including the ones I'm wearing." Then, when asked about tops, Chani brightened and revealed, "I do own a lot more tops. I own about 6-7 of them," shocking the 'Sisters' Salon' crew members!

You can also check out Chani's "Vampire transformation" at the end of the program, in the clip below!