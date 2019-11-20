'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu gives a glimpse of his mature side in winter 'Singles' pictorial

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu has grown immensely in the past year since the end of the survival show, and he proved it in his latest solo pictorial for 'Single's magazine.

The idol flawlessly pulled off chic, modern fall/winter styles on the streets of Seoul, regarding the camera lens with the gaze of a practiced professional. In his interview, Kim Min Kyu reflected on his 'Produce X 101' days, remarking, "The image of me that I've shown viewers up until now on broadcasts is very close to the shape of a singular square. From now on, I hope I can prove that there are more sides of me than the 'model student' Kim Min Kyu. I have a bit of a surprisingly dense charm and I can be funny too (Laugher)."





He also added, "I hope that when people see me, they can feel happiness and enjoyment. I tend to have a lot of inner thoughts, but I want to become an artist who can make others' worries and struggles disappear even if its just for a little bit, through me."

Check out some of Kim Min Kyu's 'Singles' pictorial cuts below.