Former After School member Jung Ah shares adorable pictures of her newborn son

Former After School member Jung Ah shared cute pictures of her newborn son sleeping like an angel.





Jung Ah and her professional basketball player husband welcomed a baby boy earlier this past October. On November 9, she shared pictures of the newest member of her family on her Instagram account. In a caption, she wrote, "Good night".



In a previous interview held on October 24, she has expressed on her son's birth, "It was an overwhelming moment. I gave birth completely naturally. It was really tiring, but as soon as I saw my child, I was overwhelmed. To be honest, I couldn't believe that my child was born, and I was just confused because he's such a small being."



Congratulations to Jung Ah once again!