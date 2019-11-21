EXO to celebrate New Year's Eve with fans at Seoul encore concert 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration [dot]'

EXO will be spending the end of 2019 with their fans at their Seoul encore concert, 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration [dot]'!

The group's upcoming encore concert will take place from December 29-31 for three days at Seoul's Olympic Park. EXO will be bringing their successful 5th solo concert series to a wraps at 'EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration [dot]', and fans attending will also be able to see songs from their upcoming 6th full album 'Obsession' performed live!

Tickets go on sale for fanclub members this November 28 at 8 PM KST via Yes24, and on December 4 at 8 PM KST for the general public.

