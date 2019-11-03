BTS's 'Boy With Luv' becomes group's fourth video to surpass 600 million YouTube views

The music video for BTS's hit song "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey has surpassed 600 million views!

The video, which was released back in April, hit the 600 million view mark around 6:48 PM on November 3 KST, making it the fourth BTS music video to pass the milestone, following "DNA," "Fire," and "Fake Love."



Currently, "DNA" has exceeded 800 million views, "Fire" and "Fake Love" surpassed the 600 million mark, "Mic Drop," "Idol," "Dope," and "Blood Sweat and Tears" have crossed 500 million views, "Save Me" surpassed 400 million, "Not Today" and "Boy In Luv" exceeded 300 million, "Spring Day" and "War of Hormone" surpassed 200 million, and "I Need U," "Danger," "Just One Day," "We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2," "Run," "Serendipity," "Singularity," and "No More Dream" have exceeded 100 million.